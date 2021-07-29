OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an attempted robbery suspect.

On July 7, Opelika police began investigating an attempted robbery that occurred in the 1000 block of Frederick Road.

The suspect is seen on camera wearing a black hoodie, jeans, black shoes and holding a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Opelika police ask public’s help in identifying attempted robbery suspect (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

