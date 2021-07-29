UPDATE: Rutledge State prisoner’s death ruled homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed a prisoner’s “suspicious death” is now being considered a homicide.

Last week, 74-year-old Curtis Mincey was found dead in his cell at Jack Rutledge State Prison. His body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for an autopsy. That autopsy confirmed his manner of death was blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

