Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Rutledge State prisoner’s death ruled homicide

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed a prisoner’s “suspicious death” is now being considered a homicide.

Last week, 74-year-old Curtis Mincey was found dead in his cell at Jack Rutledge State Prison. His body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for an autopsy. That autopsy confirmed his manner of death was blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

News Leader 9 will keep you updated as new details come out on this case.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes reopen after single-vehicle crash on Ala. Hwy. 169 in Russell Co.
Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look...
Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors
Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said deer are most active at dawn and dusk.
Woman in ICU after hitting deer; expert offers driver safety tips

Latest News

MILITARY MATTERS: Numerous shooters from Fort Benning competing in the Olympics
Empowering Our Youth summit to be held this weekend in Columbus
Empowering Our Youth summit to be held this weekend in Columbus
Local homeless shelters experience staff shortages
Local homeless shelters experience staff shortages
Parent, healthcare leaders react to mask requirement at Muscogee County schools
Parent, healthcare leaders react to mask requirement at Muscogee County schools