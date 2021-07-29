WSB-TV REPORTS: Woman, dog found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - According to WSB-TV, Atlanta police found a woman and her dog stabbed to death in Piedmont Park early Wednesday morning.

Officers identified the victim as 40-year-old Katherine Janness.

WSB-TV reports that Janness’ wife pinged Janness’ phone after she didn’t come home from a walk. Police say Janness had dinner with her wife Tuesday night and stated she was going to take the dog for a walk. After Janness didn’t return home, her wife pinged her phone and arrived at Piedmont Park where she found the “disfigured body” of Janness and and their dog at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton told WSB-TV, “It’s a gruesome scene.”

Police are checking surveillance cameras to find the killer and a motive.

According to WSB-TV, Janness lived about a mile from Piedmont Park.

Anyone who may have information regarding the case should call 911 or the Atlanta Homicide Division at 404-546-4236. There is a $10,000 reward.

