Alabama has lowest vaccination rate, highest COVID-19 positivity in the country

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The numbers in Alabama right now skew in vastly different ways. The state is last in vaccinations and first in COVID-19 case positivity rates.

You can see the numbers on the Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard. Russell County, with just over 17 percent of the population vaccinated, is the lowest percentage in Alabama.

Governor Kay Ivey said earlier in the week it’s time to shift the focus in the fight against COVID-19

“Folks supposed to have common sense... But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks,” said Gov. Ivey.

President Biden takes an even stronger stance on the issue.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were,” said President Biden.

Then Thursday, the president offered high praise for Governor Ivey, again, for the second time this week.

“Alabama republican Governor Kay Ivey recently spoke out to encourage vaccination and even the commentators on facts who have been belittling this for a long time – some haven’t, but many have are arguing get vaccinated. Look this is not about red states and blue states,” said Biden.

Former President Trump has heavily advocated for people to take a COVID-19 vaccine, a point of pride for him as it was developed during his four years in office.

Regardless of the reason why, Alabamians aren’t as willing as the rest of the country to take the shots and the climbing positivity rate reflects that.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.