Arrest warrant issued for suspect in late-May murder on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have named a suspect in connection with a murder that took place Wednesday, May 26.

17-year-old Phillip McClinton is wanted for the murder of 21-year-old Cordarius Bonner.

On May 26, officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Veterans Parkway in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival officers discovered a victim, later identified as Cordarious Bonner suffering from a gunshot wounds. Bonner was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Thomas Hill at 706-225-4345.

