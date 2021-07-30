Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson talks federal worker mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - President Biden has new guidelines for federal workers. He says they must be masked and visitors to federal buildings wear a mask as well.

People who aren’t vaccinated wouldn’t be let go, but they would have to wear a mask and submit to regular testing and there could be additional requirements at some point.

Biden also says he plans on asking the Department of Defense to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations that are already required.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson joined WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier on News Leader 9 at 5:30 Thursday evening.

Mayor Henderson reacted to President Biden’s plan and what’s happening in the Fountain City.

“I respect what any elected leader does and decision they make to try to keep people safe. We still have the mask mandate in effect in our government buildings to try and keep people safe,” said Mayor Henderson.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.