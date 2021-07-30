Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10

Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

53-year-old Thelma Mostiller was last seen July 10 in the 1100 block of Lawyer’s Lane in Columbus.

Mostiller was last seen wearing blue jeans and a jacket. She weighs approximately 140 pounds and is 5′2.

Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10(Source: Columbus Police Department)

Anyone with information on Mostiller’s whereabouts should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika police ask public’s help in identifying attempted robbery suspect
Opelika police ask public’s help in identifying attempted robbery suspect
Angela Gardner remembers her son David Mitchell
Family demands justice for loved one killed by gun violence
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing
Abortion Clinic (Source: WAFB)
Alabama signs on to efforts aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade
WSB-TV REPORTS: Woman, dog found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park
WSB-TV REPORTS: Woman, dog found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park

Latest News

LaGrange man charged with child sex crimes
LaGrange man charged with child sex crimes
.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in late-May murder on Veterans Pkwy. in Columbus
Two suspects arrested, charged in June double homicide in Columbus
Two suspects arrested, charged in June double homicide in Columbus
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
LIST: Schools requiring students, staff to wear masks indoors