COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

53-year-old Thelma Mostiller was last seen July 10 in the 1100 block of Lawyer’s Lane in Columbus.

Mostiller was last seen wearing blue jeans and a jacket. She weighs approximately 140 pounds and is 5′2.

Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10 (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Anyone with information on Mostiller’s whereabouts should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

