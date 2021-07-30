COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New data from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows a rise in COVID-19 cases among children. Local officials say if parents weren’t considering getting their children vaccinated before, they should seriously do it now.

“You have to protect your children and in anyway you can protect your children...you need to,” said Columbus resident, Frances Seldon.

With the school year right around the corner, health officials say all Muscogee County schools should require all teachers, staff, and students to wear masks.

“I mean it does no harm wearing a mask so you know the least restrictive thing is wearing a mask,” said Columbus resident, Keyana Johnson.

According to the Department of Public Health, within the past two weeks, 47 children in Muscogee County between the ages five and 17 have tested positive for COVID. One local health official says those numbers have been increasing since the beginning of July.

“Based on testing that we’re seeing in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of that increase is due to the Delta variant,” said Risk Communicator, Jack Lockwood.

Before the first case of the Delta variant, data from the Department of Health shows a spike in COVID-19 cases for children around Christmas and New Years when many families traveled a lot.

While the overall numbers of children catching COVID-19 have been low for the past two weeks, Lockwood encourages parents to remind their children to wear masks and continue social distancing.

“When you’re in public in large crowds, go ahead and encourage them to wear masks, wash their hands often, clean the areas that they touch, disinfect them as needed,” said Lockwood.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says 40% of the state is fully vaccinated and at least 46% have received at least one of their COVID-19 shots.

