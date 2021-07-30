Harris Co. School District requiring staff, visitors to wear masks on campus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As more local school enact mask mandates for the upcoming school year, the Harris County School District has updated their policy as well.

However, the district is not requiring students to wear them in classrooms. It will be optional for students, but staff and visitors will be required to wear masks while on Harris County school campuses. Students will be required to wear masks on school buses.

The decision was made by the school board last night at a called meeting. This requirement will be in place along with other COVID safety measures.

School begins in Harris County Friday, August 6th.

