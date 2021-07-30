Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Heat Relief in Sight

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs will slowly drop for the weekend by a degree or two each day as we slightly increase rain coverage daily. Our next real pattern change will come about Sunday afternoon into Monday as rain coverage goes up significantly for the first part of the work week as a frontal system nearby leaves our forecast a bit unsettled. Increased rain and cloud coverage for the week will knock our highs back down to the upper-80s - definitely better than the upper-90s we have experienced the past few days! We will see sunshine making a comeback to the forecast as we head into the end of the week and next weekend, but highs will still stay in the upper-80s to lower-90s as we return back to our more mild summertime pattern.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika police ask public’s help in identifying attempted robbery suspect
Opelika police ask public’s help in identifying attempted robbery suspect
Angela Gardner remembers her son David Mitchell
Family demands justice for loved one killed by gun violence
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing
Abortion Clinic (Source: WAFB)
Alabama signs on to efforts aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade
WSB-TV REPORTS: Woman, dog found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park
WSB-TV REPORTS: Woman, dog found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Sizzling Summer Heat to Wrap-Up July
Friday AM WX
Friday Weather on the Go
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Even Hotter for Friday
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Heat Advisory in effect across the Chattahoochee Valley