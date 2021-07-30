Heat Relief in Sight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs will slowly drop for the weekend by a degree or two each day as we slightly increase rain coverage daily. Our next real pattern change will come about Sunday afternoon into Monday as rain coverage goes up significantly for the first part of the work week as a frontal system nearby leaves our forecast a bit unsettled. Increased rain and cloud coverage for the week will knock our highs back down to the upper-80s - definitely better than the upper-90s we have experienced the past few days! We will see sunshine making a comeback to the forecast as we head into the end of the week and next weekend, but highs will still stay in the upper-80s to lower-90s as we return back to our more mild summertime pattern.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.