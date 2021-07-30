Business Break
Hobbytown expands remote control racing tracks

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Remote control racing is a family orientated sport, and Hobbytown in Columbus is reconstructing it’s indoor oval and off road RC tracks.

They have off-road races every Tuesday and oval races takes place every Wednesday and Thursday.

Hobbytown says they are making them bigger and more enjoyable.

“So we actually did a ton of work over the past 12 days to make it one large track we offer off road , dirt and oval mini z racing. we do offer off road rental for the mini z so people can come out and race with us,” said Shon Harding, Project manager at Hobbytown.

Reconstruction started last Sunday and is expected to be completed 1 August

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

