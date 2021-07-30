LIST: Schools requiring students, staff to wear masks indoors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Return of the masks. A nightmare for some, but a blessing for others. Parents around the Chattahoochee Valley have mixed emotions with the news of the mask mandates in schools.

And with the rise of COVID cases, schools around the area are doing their best to avoid the spread.

We have compiled a list of schools that are requiring students and staff to wear masks indoors:

Auburn City Schools: All staff and students are required to wear masks indoors | Masks and face coverings are not required during outdoor activities.

Chattahoochee County: All staff and students are required to wear masks indoors.

Harris County: All staff, visitors and faculty are required to wear masks indoors | The mask mandate is optional for students.

Muscogee County: All staff and students are required to wear masks indoors.

Opelika City Schools: All staff and students are required to wear masks indoors | Masks and face coverings are not required during outdoor activities.

Phenix City Schools: All staff and students are required to wear masks indoors | Masks and face coverings are not required during outdoor activities.

Stay with News Leader 9 as more schools release their plans for mask mandates for the 2021-2022 school year.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.