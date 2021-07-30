Business Break
Local organization helps people escape domestic violence

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two top stories that happened in Alabama this week ended in gunshots at the hands of domestic violence disputes.

A local non-profit organization for domestic violence is urging anyone living in an abusive situation to get help immediately.

Zanene Humphrey is a survivor and now works with domestic violence victims as Executive Director at the Domestic Violence Intervention center in Opelika.

“I have personally experienced domestic violence. I have an Aunt that was killed from domestic violence,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey says domestic violence doesn’t happen in a day, it builds up over time.

“It can be physical, but it can also be emotional and it can even be financial,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey says the most common red flags in an abusive relationship are:

  • having a controlling spouse
  • being forced to isolate from family and friends
  • verbally and physical abuse

Jennifer Simpson is also a survivor who multiple types of abuse.

“I was married twice and both of my ex-husbands were physically and verbally abusive,” said Simpson.

As a mother, Simpson says she needed to get out for her children’s sake.

According to Opelika police chief Shane Healey, most domestic violence calls are reported by people outside of the relationship.

If you or some one you know is experiencing any type of domestic abuse don’t wait to get help. You can do that by contacting the Crisis Hotline at the Domestic Violence Intervention Center at 334-749-1515.

“It’s worth walking away and starting your life completely from scratch,” said Humphrey.

Zanene Humphrey says anyone from anywhere in need of help can call the center here in Opelika and she will guide you to a similar program in your community.

