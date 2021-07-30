Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Marion County Elementary School expands reading intervention program

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The start of the school year in Marion County is quickly approaching and teachers and staff are excited for students to return.

With many students falling behind during the pandemic, one elementary school is implementing a program to help.

On Aug. 3, classrooms at L.K. Moss Elementary School will be full of eager students again.

”Our school is such a critical part to our community. If our school is functioning, our community functions,” said Cassandra Porter, Director of Academic Achievement.

When the pandemic hit and many students were taught virtually, Marion County Superintendent Glenn Tidwell says some students fell behind.

”Learning was interrupted some and again...we just want to target that and catch them up as quickly as possible,” said Tidwell.

With this in mind, L.K. Moss Elementary School is expanding its program that makes reading fun again.

”We were so fortunate when we got the Fountas and Pinnell program because immediately we saw just great gains with our students,” said Emily Addison, who’s taught first grade for 18 years.

The program allows teachers and students to read books aloud and gives teachers the chance to work individually with students to help with their reading. With more students enrolled in Kindergarten this year, L.K. Moss has also hired two new staff members to help teach that reading program.

”They hired two teachers from Georgia Southwestern, so I’ll be in their classrooms kind of guiding them through the first semester of school and just helping them get a good start in their classroom,” said Addison.

Emily Addison is a second grade mentor teacher who will be helping new staff members this year. She says now that the summer is over and children will be back in school soon, she’s super excited.

”There’s nothing like the laughter of children and just to hear their movement and have their bodies back in this building,” said Addison.

Two of those student teachers will be teaching at L.K. Moss Elementary and the third will be teaching over at Marion County Middle/High School.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look...
Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said deer are most active at dawn and dusk.
Woman in ICU after hitting deer; expert offers driver safety tips
Valley home total loss after tree falls during storm
East Alabama home deemed total loss following Tuesday storms

Latest News

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson talks federal worker mask mandate
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson talks federal worker mask mandate
Tips to avoid heat stroke, exhaustion ahead of heat advisory issued across Chattahoochee valley
Tips to avoid heat stroke, exhaustion ahead of heat advisory issued across Chattahoochee valley
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
Co-workers step up to help Lee Co. employee who lost everything in house fire
Co-workers step up to help Lee Co. employee who lost everything in house fire