Marion County Elementary School expands reading intervention program

BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The start of the school year in Marion County is quickly approaching and teachers and staff are excited for students to return.

With many students falling behind during the pandemic, one elementary school is implementing a program to help.

On Aug. 3, classrooms at L.K. Moss Elementary School will be full of eager students again.

”Our school is such a critical part to our community. If our school is functioning, our community functions,” said Cassandra Porter, Director of Academic Achievement.

When the pandemic hit and many students were taught virtually, Marion County Superintendent Glenn Tidwell says some students fell behind.

”Learning was interrupted some and again...we just want to target that and catch them up as quickly as possible,” said Tidwell.

With this in mind, L.K. Moss Elementary School is expanding its program that makes reading fun again.

”We were so fortunate when we got the Fountas and Pinnell program because immediately we saw just great gains with our students,” said Emily Addison, who’s taught first grade for 18 years.

The program allows teachers and students to read books aloud and gives teachers the chance to work individually with students to help with their reading. With more students enrolled in Kindergarten this year, L.K. Moss has also hired two new staff members to help teach that reading program.

”They hired two teachers from Georgia Southwestern, so I’ll be in their classrooms kind of guiding them through the first semester of school and just helping them get a good start in their classroom,” said Addison.

Emily Addison is a second grade mentor teacher who will be helping new staff members this year. She says now that the summer is over and children will be back in school soon, she’s super excited.

”There’s nothing like the laughter of children and just to hear their movement and have their bodies back in this building,” said Addison.

Two of those student teachers will be teaching at L.K. Moss Elementary and the third will be teaching over at Marion County Middle/High School.

