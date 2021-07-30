Mayor of Phenix City hosts 2021 Mayor’s Ball for Education and Charity Awards

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Mayor of Phenix City and the scholarship committee hosted the 2021 Mayor’s Ball for Education and Charity Awards ceremony.

The event was held at the Phenix City Amphitheatre - making it easy for everyone to social distance. They added a new endowment school for the ceremony and worked with Columbus State University right across the river.

Two students received an endowment to Troy University and also The University of Alabama - each in the amount of $2,000. 38 students received scholarships that would help with their tuition at various universities for $1,300 each.

“Our young people know that they’re our future and we’re preparing them to take care of us as we get older,” said Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe. “It’s a very special day where we’re able to do the ceremony where we’re giving kids a chance to continue their education for a better quality of life.”

26 of the students that received the scholarships are dual-enrolled in both high school and college.

