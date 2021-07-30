Opelika police ask for public’s help in identifying three attempted burglary suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three attempted burglary suspects.

On July 12, Opelika police began investigating an attempted burglary that occurred in the 1600 block of 3rd Ave.

Three male suspects are seen on camera attempting to kick in the door of a residence before fleeing the scene. Two suspects are armed with guns and one had a baseball bat.

Opelika police searching for three burglary suspects (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of these suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

