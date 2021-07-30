Business Break
Opelika police ask for public’s help in identifying three attempted burglary suspects

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three attempted burglary suspects.

On July 12, Opelika police began investigating an attempted burglary that occurred in the 1600 block of 3rd Ave.

Three male suspects are seen on camera attempting to kick in the door of a residence before fleeing the scene. Two suspects are armed with guns and one had a baseball bat.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of these suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

