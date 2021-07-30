Parents react to Auburn City Schools requiring students, staff to wear masks indoors

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn City Schools made the official decision to require students and staff to wear masks this upcoming school year at a board meeting Thursday evening.

Some parents were outraged.

According to the plan, masks must be worn inside school buildings and on school buses. When students go outside for PE, recess, or athletics, they do not have to wear a mask.

Many parents were at the meeting at Auburn Junior High School and were very vocal about the plan.

“I mean I feel like we all should have the right,” said Courtney Adams, parent. “By all means, do not feel like they protect my child.”

“Parental autonomy exists for a reason and we want that to continue and we hope that the board hears those concerns and realizes that the parents elected them to work for us and parental autonomy as part of that,” said Melissa Montgomery, parent.”

The Auburn City School Board says they made the decision based on guidance from local healthcare officials and rising COVID numbers. The board will reconsider requiring masks again in September.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.