Phenix City Schools to require masks for staff, students, visitors
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mayor Eddie Lowe announced masks will be required at Phenix City schools for the upcoming school year.
Effective August 3, all persons must wear masks or face coverings while in classrooms, common areas and buses.
The decision to require masks is based on guidance from the CDC.
Masks will not be required for outdoor activities.
