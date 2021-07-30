Business Break
Sizzling Summer Heat to Wrap-Up July

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the penultimate day of July upon us, the furnace will remain cranked on high as a strong ridge of high pressure dominates our weather in the Southeast. This feature will keep temperatures running above average through the weekend with highs in the upper 90s today and tomorrow with mid 90s for Sunday. The heat dome will keep a firm lid on thunderstorm development each afternoon and evening with just isolated rain chances back on Saturday AKA most of us will stay ridiculously hot and dry. The humidity will help push feels-like temperatures as high as 105-110 degrees, hence a Heat Advisory in place today and even an Excessive Heat Watch in place for tomorrow – the latter which we haven’t seen since the summer of 2012! With this type of dangerous place, limiting time outdoors during the heat of the day is essential and of course, drinking plenty of water is a must, too.

Fortunately though, we’ll see some relief from the heat by August. A dip in the jet stream and incoming front will drop temperatures back into the 80s next week as well as bring a cooling dose of rain and storms back to the forecast as early as Sunday night. Rain coverage will go back up to 30-40% on Sunday and 50-60% for Monday and Tuesday. By the middle of next week, things look back to normal for this time of year: seasonably hot in the low 90s, humid, and pop-up thundershowers possible each day under a mix of sun and clouds.

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

