Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect in Selma officer killing appears in court

Javonte Cornuis Stubbs
Javonte Cornuis Stubbs(Source: Chilton County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in the killing of a Selma police officer had his first court appearance Friday in Dallas County.

Javonte Stubbs, 18, is charged with the murder of officer Marquis Moorer, attempted murder of Moorer’s significant other and shooting into an occupied building.

City leaders described the crime as an outright “ambush.”

The arraignment hearing lasted 20 minutes, during which the court officially notified Stubbs of the charges against him.

Stubbs wore a bulletproof vest and was escorted from the Chilton County jail under heavy guard. As he was being ushered in the courthouse, WSFA 12 News reporter Bryan Henry asked Stubbs if he did, in fact, kill Moorer. Stubbs responded by shaking his head “no.”

Prosecutors have filed a motion requesting a DNA sample from Stubbs to see if it matches DNA samples taken from the crime scene.

Investigators have declined to release a motive in the shootings.

Stubbs played football for Selma High School just last fall. Moorer was in his late 20s and hired three years ago by the Selma police department.

A preliminary hearing for Stubbs has been set for Sept. 17th.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika police ask public’s help in identifying attempted robbery suspect
Opelika police ask public’s help in identifying attempted robbery suspect
Angela Gardner remembers her son David Mitchell
Family demands justice for loved one killed by gun violence
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing
Abortion Clinic (Source: WAFB)
Alabama signs on to efforts aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade
WSB-TV REPORTS: Woman, dog found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park
WSB-TV REPORTS: Woman, dog found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park

Latest News

On Thursday, Sen. Jon Ossoff sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services...
Letter: Ossoff rounding up funds for rural Ga. hospitals
Mayor of Phenix City hosts 2021 Mayor’s Ball for Education and Charity Awards
Mayor of Phenix City hosts 2021 Mayor’s Ball for Education and Charity Awards
Opelika police searching for three burglary suspects
Opelika police ask for public’s help in identifying three attempted burglary suspects
Local organization helps people escape domestic violence
Local organization helps people escape domestic violence