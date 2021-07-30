Business Break
Tips to avoid heat stroke, exhaustion ahead of heat advisory issued across Chattahoochee valley

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - High temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

With there being a heat advisory for some parts of the Chattahoochee valley for today, we spoke to Deputy Fire and EMS Chief David Booker about how to stay safe.

He says one of the best ways to beat the heat is to stay inside as much as possible. However, if you have to be outside, make sure you dress appropriately and stay hydrated.

“Stay hydrated and drink Gatorade or Powerade. Also take breaks, not sitting in the sun… go into a nice cool area and take breaks,” said Booker.

He says if you are outside, watch for signs of heat exhaustion, like cramps, increased heart rate, fatigue or dizziness

