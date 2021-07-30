Two suspects arrested, charged in June double homicide in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has made an arrested in the June murders of Jessie Ransome and Saiveon Pugh.

On June 14, at approximately 10:03 p.m., officers responded to a call concerning multiple gunshots being fired in the 3400 block of 8th Ave. (Wilson Apartments). Upon arrival, officers located four gunshot victims near building 316.

17-year old Jesse Ransome died at the scene and 18-year-old Saiveon Pugh was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two other victims were treated for their injuries.

On July 26, Terrance Upshaw and Homer Upshaw were arrested and each were charged with the following:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of aggravated assault

One count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Even though arrests have been made, Columbus police encourage anyone with information related to this case to contact Sergeant Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377.

