UAB reports emergency rooms are flooded with patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with UAB said emergency room say numbers are higher now than before the start of the pandemic.

“Our emergency departments have had tremendous increase in volume over the last few months,” VP of Hospital Clinical Services Dr. Sarah Nafziger said. “If you look at the number of people who go to our emergency departments, it is a higher number than before the pandemic.”

She said UAB’s ERs are full of patients with COVID symptoms and patients with other illnesses. She said the hospitals are very full and emergency room patients are waiting for hospital beds. Nafziger is asking people to consider the severity of their problem before they come in.

She said if it is a true emergency, like a heart attack, stroke, or trouble breathing, then still come to the ER right away. But, she said if it is a more minor illness, try going to urgent care, calling your primary doctor or schedule a telehealth appointment.

She said this will help keep the emergency rooms from getting clogged and patients can be seen faster.

“We still want you to go when you have an emergency and they are going to make you a top priority,” Nafziger said. “But if you have something that can wait, we urge you to use one of those other types of modalities for your health care, such as an urgent care, that might be a little more appropriate.”

Dr. Nafziger said if you are not sure if you are having a minor or major emergency, just come to the ER anyway. She said COVID protocols are still in place, so don’t avoid the ER out of fear of catching the virus.

