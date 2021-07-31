Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history in Columbus was sentenced to federal prison today after an investigation into gun trafficking.

47-year-old Maurice Toney of Columbus was sentenced to serve just over years in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Federal officials say Toney was under surveillance for suspected firearms and methamphetamine trafficking when he was caught in a sting operation.

