Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking

Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking
Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history in Columbus was sentenced to federal prison today after an investigation into gun trafficking.

47-year-old Maurice Toney of Columbus was sentenced to serve just over years in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Federal officials say Toney was under surveillance for suspected firearms and methamphetamine trafficking when he was caught in a sting operation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika police ask public’s help in identifying attempted robbery suspect
Opelika police ask public’s help in identifying attempted robbery suspect
Angela Gardner remembers her son David Mitchell
Family demands justice for loved one killed by gun violence
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
WSB-TV REPORTS: Woman, dog found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park
WSB-TV REPORTS: Woman, dog found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park

Latest News

Community reacts to payments for getting vaccinated
Community reacts to payments for getting vaccinated
State of Fort Benning address vaccinations amongst soldiers
Ft. Benning to require masks to be worn by all
COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.
COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.
Hobbytown expands remote control racing tracks
Hobbytown expands remote control racing tracks