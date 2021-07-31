Community reacts to payments for getting vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The idea of paying people to take the COVID shot is getting mixed reactions here in the valley.

President Joe Biden wants states to give people $100 to get their first COVID shot.

We went out into the community today to see how citizens feel about paying people to take the COVID vaccine.

“I think that if you are so uninformed about something that should come naturally, you should probably take the $100. Just get it done...,”

(“If it helps, why not. It’s important.”)

(“I would disagree with that because that $100 would be coming out of my tax dollars and I don’t think paying people to do something that the rest of us have already done makes any sense.”)

