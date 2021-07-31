Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Community reacts to payments for getting vaccinated

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The idea of paying people to take the COVID shot is getting mixed reactions here in the valley.

President Joe Biden wants states to give people $100 to get their first COVID shot.

We went out into the community today to see how citizens feel about paying people to take the COVID vaccine.

“I think that if you are so uninformed about something that should come naturally, you should probably take the $100. Just get it done...,”

(“If it helps, why not. It’s important.”)

(“I would disagree with that because that $100 would be coming out of my tax dollars and I don’t think paying people to do something that the rest of us have already done makes any sense.”)

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opelika police ask public’s help in identifying attempted robbery suspect
Opelika police ask public’s help in identifying attempted robbery suspect
Angela Gardner remembers her son David Mitchell
Family demands justice for loved one killed by gun violence
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
WSB-TV REPORTS: Woman, dog found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park
WSB-TV REPORTS: Woman, dog found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park

Latest News

Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking
Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking
State of Fort Benning address vaccinations amongst soldiers
Ft. Benning to require masks to be worn by all
COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.
COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.
Hobbytown expands remote control racing tracks
Hobbytown expands remote control racing tracks