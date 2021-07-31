Federal eviction moratorium ending, local organizations prepare for housing assistance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The federal eviction moratorium is expected to end Saturday, July 31 and local help-based organizations are bracing for a surge of people and families needing help to keep a roof over their heads.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says the city has been planning for the federal eviction moratorium to end since February. He says the city partnered with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to prevent people from being put out.

“It concerns me because I don’t want anyone to have to worry about where they are going to stay,” Mayor Henderson expressed. “The plan that we’ve utilized all along was to get people to access some of these dollars that were available.”

Salvation Army Caseworker Gloria Lambdin says people are applying in advance to get the money they need for rent. “Some of our people are desperate, but a lot of our people have came in before.”

Even though some people have not reached out for help before now, Mayor Henderson urges people to still seek help. “Access those resources and try to determine if they can get any kind of help.”

Lambdin says all you have to do is go to the Salvation Army on Second Avenue in Columbus Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. “You would pick up an application and it would tell you step by step what we need.”

Lambdin says to make sure you have these specific items: “ID, proof of income or no income, receipts to show 80% of your income has been completely spent.”

Mayor Henderson says local organizations like the Salvation Army will still be available after the federal eviction moratorium ends today. “Homeless resource network and our housing authority and all of these folks stand ready to try to help anybody who ends up losing their residence.”)

Local organizations like the Salvation Army tell News Leader 9 that the application process takes two to three weeks. You’re encouraged to apply as soon as you know you could be late with a payment or facing an eviction.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.