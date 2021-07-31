Fifth annual “Cheers on the Corner” held in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Downtown Merchants Association hosted its fifth annual “Cheers on the Corner” in downtown Auburn Friday evening.

Participants enjoyed the tastes of downtown Auburn with more than 20 stops. Each stop offered several food options and drinks. Local shops were also open in the area. People were able to enjoy live music and entertainment throughout the event.

“It’s so exciting, it’s great to be able to see people out and about. This is one of the biggest events that we have done since everything has opened back up. So, we are really excited to be here and receive the exposure that we are going to get tonight and just be able to meet a friend to meet new friends,” said Nicole Lynch, sponsor.

Attendees received a complimentary souvenir wine glass for coming out to the event.

