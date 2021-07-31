Business Break
Ft. Benning to require masks to be worn by all

State of Fort Benning address vaccinations amongst soldiers
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Ft. Benning has update their mask requirement. Ft. Benning officials released a statement today.

As of 5 p.m. July 30th, all soldiers, Army civilians, family members, contractors, visitors and all other individuals on Fort Benning property and facilities will be required to wear Department of Defense compliant face coverings when indoors and when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in outdoor areas.

Face masks are required for all attendees at all times at open graduations and Turning Blue ceremonies. Units will ensure masks are worn and will also have extra face masks on-hand for guests who may need one.

No graduation or Turning Blue ceremony will be at more than 60% capacity.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

