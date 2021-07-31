Gov. Kay Ivey appoints new Lee Co. District Attorney

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey just appointed a new district attorney in Lee County.

Jessica Ventiere accepted the position and she says her message is simple. She wants to be able to back the blue and protect law-enforcement officers. Also to do everything in her power to move the judicial system with the courts.

“The Lee County DA office is going to work hard every single day to promote public safety to advocate for victims, to move cases with the court to make sure we are doing cases the right way to make sure we are protecting rights and protecting victim. So that is what they can expect from their Lee County DA office,” said Ventiere.

She also says she is ready to work for the citizens of Lee County to be able to do the best job she can as district attorney.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.