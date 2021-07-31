Business Break
New documentary on Kendrick Johnson premiered Friday

KJ Documentary poster
KJ Documentary poster(Millennial Public Relations)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The documentary “Finding Kendrick Johnson” premiered Friday.

The creators hope it can shed some light on the story and get some answers.

The story is told through the eyes of his family and close friends.

It’s been eight years since Johnson was found dead, rolled up in a gym mat at Lowndes High School and his death was ruled an accident.

Family members believe he was killed.

They hired a private forensic pathologist who appears to have added to the second autopsy report that non-accidental blunt force trauma was the cause of Johnson’s death.

At this point, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing boxes of evidence it received earlier this year, prompting the case to be re-opened.

The creators of the documentary said in a press release that it took them four years to gather their content.

They described the case as one of the most important American stories of our time.

“KJ deserves justice, and hopefully our film will help his family get one step closer to that outcome,” said Writer and Director Jason Pollock.

WALB News 10 requested an interview from them and Johnson’s family. Their publicists said the family is overwhelmed with other interview requests at this time.

It’s not clear at this time what locations are carrying the documentary or how you can watch it.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

