Still Hot & Humid for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is still going to be hot and humid for the weekend across the Chattahoochee Valley. Highs are in the mid and upper 90s for Saturday with just a few showers and storms around in the afternoon and evening. Sunday will mark the transitional day as we move from this really hot period to a less hot period as rain coverage is on the rise. Rain coverage tops out on Monday as a frontal system and disturbance move through the area to make the forecast a bit unsettled with a 40-60% coverage of rain around for the first half of the week. As rain coverage increases, temperatures will decrease. We will have one cold front move through on Monday, and another is on the way for Tuesday into Wednesday which will reinforce these lower temperatures. We will have highs in the upper-80s for the beginning of the week and mid-80s by midweek. Next weekend we will return to the lower 90s with more sun and less rain in the forecast.

