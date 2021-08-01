Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

After Biles pulls out, Skinner wins US silver in vault

MyKayla Skinner of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics...
MyKayla Skinner of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade has added a gold medal on vault to go with the silver she earned in the all-around.

Andrade put together a pair of soaring vaults to post an average of 15.083. The medals Andrade has won in Tokyo are the first and second ever for Brazil in gymnastics at the Games.

American MyKayla Skinner, who entered the competition after defending Olympic champion Simone Biles pulled out to focus on her mental health, captured the silver. The 24-year-old was an alternate on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team then spent three years at the University of Utah before returning to elite competition in 2019.

Yeo Seojeong of Korea took the bronze.

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community reacts to payments for getting vaccinated
Community reacts to payments for getting vaccinated
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking
Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking
COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.
COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.
State of Fort Benning address vaccinations amongst soldiers
Ft. Benning to require masks to be worn by all

Latest News

Red Roof Inn provides meals to Columbus homeless community
Red Roof Inn provides meals to Columbus homeless community
Initiative stresses importance of valuing clean, safe water
Initiative stresses importance of valuing clean, safe water
United Way kicks off 2016 fundraising campaign
United Way kicks off 2016 fundraising campaign
Ft. Benning teams up with area fire departments
Ft. Benning teams up with area fire departments
Columbus realtors debate Thaw The Freeze proposal
Columbus realtors debate Thaw The Freeze proposal