Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Doublevision Eye Care hosts backpack drive in Midland

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - Doublevision Eye Care hosted its “Double the Love, Double the iCare” backpack drive Saturday on Kitten Lake Drive in Midland. The drive aimed to ensure that kids get back to school supplies. Organizers collected 130 prefilled bookbags to give out.

Doublevision Eye Care also offered sponsored eye exams for children to be able to see correctly in the classroom. Kids received hot dogs and chips as they waited for their eye exams.

“We’re trying to get the students and the kids ready for those back to school eye exams so they can do their best and learn great in the classroom,” said Dr. Latesha Walker, optometrist and owner.

“We’ve called on the community to help us host this event and we’ve had all types of members to donate backpacks,” said Dr. Lakesha Story, optometrist and owner.

The doctors said one of their goals was to offer 50 free eye exams to the community.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community reacts to payments for getting vaccinated
Community reacts to payments for getting vaccinated
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking
Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking
COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.
COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.
State of Fort Benning address vaccinations amongst soldiers
Ft. Benning to require masks to be worn by all

Latest News

Local nonprofit organization holds 3rd annual youth empowerment summit
Five people were shot on Bourbon Street, Sunday, Aug. 1
VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning
Red Roof Inn provides meals to Columbus homeless community
Red Roof Inn provides meals to Columbus homeless community
Initiative stresses importance of valuing clean, safe water
Initiative stresses importance of valuing clean, safe water