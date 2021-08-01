Doublevision Eye Care hosts backpack drive in Midland

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - Doublevision Eye Care hosted its “Double the Love, Double the iCare” backpack drive Saturday on Kitten Lake Drive in Midland. The drive aimed to ensure that kids get back to school supplies. Organizers collected 130 prefilled bookbags to give out.

Doublevision Eye Care also offered sponsored eye exams for children to be able to see correctly in the classroom. Kids received hot dogs and chips as they waited for their eye exams.

“We’re trying to get the students and the kids ready for those back to school eye exams so they can do their best and learn great in the classroom,” said Dr. Latesha Walker, optometrist and owner.

“We’ve called on the community to help us host this event and we’ve had all types of members to donate backpacks,” said Dr. Lakesha Story, optometrist and owner.

The doctors said one of their goals was to offer 50 free eye exams to the community.

