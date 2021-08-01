Business Break
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike

FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.(Source: Juston Keylon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia high school senior struck by lightning while on vacation in Florida with his family has died.

Walker Bethune, 17, died Wednesday. His family said he did so peacefully, listening to one of his favorite Allman Brothers songs, “Soulshine.”

Bethune was hit by lightning July 17 while walking on a beach with his family in Marco Island, Florida.

Bethune was the incoming senior class president at Stratford Academy, which also held a prayer vigil for him. The school’s headmaster, Logan Bowlds, described Bethune as a phenomenal young man.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

