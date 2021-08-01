Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia shark bite victim is back in the water

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. - A Georgia surf instructor is back in the water days after a shark bit him on the leg off Tybee Island.

Yamada Atsushi was teaching camp kids again on Thursday, two days after the attack.

He said he had paddled to a student who had drifted out too far.

The student rode a wave to shore.

Atsushi was bitten seconds later as he sat on his surf board.

MORE | Section of overturned shipwreck separated, oil discharged

“OK now she’s in the safe zone and less than three seconds later, I was attacked. I was very, very thankful, it’s almost a miracle the shark didn’t get her,” Yamada said.

The water was too dark to see anything, but researchers later said he was most likely bitten by a juvenile bull shark or a blacktip.

Yamada has been teaching surf lessons on the island for more than 10 years. He says he always makes sure, no matter their age, that his surfers are aware of the risks in the water.

Yamada shares his surfing passion every summer with children of all ages. He holds weekly camps, and this week is sure to stand out.

“I got a total of one here, one here and the bigger one right on the shin,” Yamada said.

From reports by WTOC and The Associated Press

Most Read

Community reacts to payments for getting vaccinated
Community reacts to payments for getting vaccinated
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking
Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking
COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.
COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.
State of Fort Benning address vaccinations amongst soldiers
Ft. Benning to require masks to be worn by all

Latest News

GPDH data shows COVID cases rising among children
FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
Wright Street Parking Deck
Wright Street Parking Deck opens in downtown Auburn, adds 350 parking spaces
Atlanta hosted the Olympics in 1996
Atlanta games’ memorabilia rich in nostalgia, if not value
Doublevision Eye Care hosts backpack drive in Midland