GPDH data shows COVID cases rising among children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New data from the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) shows a rise in COVID cases among children. Local officials say if parents haven’t considered getting their children vaccinated before, they seriously should do it now.

“You have to protect your children. And in anyway you can protect your children - you need to,” said Frances Seldon.

With the school year right around the corner, health officials say all Muscogee County Schools should require all teachers, staff, and students to wear masks.

“It does no harm wearing a mask. So, the least restrictive thing is wearing a mask,” said Keyana Johnson.

According to GDPH, within the past two weeks, 47 children in Muscogee County between the ages five and 17 have tested positive for COVID-19.

One local health official says those numbers have been increasing since the beginning of July. “Based on testing that we’re seeing in conjunction with the CDC, some of that increase is due to the delta variant,” said Jack Lockwood, risk communicator.

Before the first case of the delta variant, data from GDPH shows a spike in COVID-19 cases in children around Christmas and New Year’s Day when many families traveled a lot.

While the overall numbers of children catching COVID-19 have been low for the past two weeks, Lockwood encourages parents to remind their children to wear masks and continue social distancing.

“When you’re in public in large crowds, go ahead and encourage them to wear masks, wash their hands often, clean the areas that they touch, disinfect them as needed,” explained Lockwood.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 40% of the state is fully vaccinated and at least 46% of Georgians have gotten at least one of their COVID shots.

