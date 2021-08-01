Local nonprofit organization holds 3rd annual youth empowerment summit

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - City leaders, families, and teens came together for a teen youth summit in Columbus Saturday afternoon.

Local nonprofit, Boyz 2 Men Development, Inc., hosted its third annual teen summit at the YMCA gym on Warm Springs Road with guest speakers and a $5,000 scholarship giveaway at the DA Turner YMCA in Columbus Saturday afternoon.

“We come together, bring people from around the community and the county to speak to our kids about issues,” said Demarco Johnson, board president of the nonprofit group.

Johnson says this year’s summit is about educating the youth on different issues they may have now or will have in the future. “May it be financial literacy, may it be mental health, may it be a list of things they just need an upper hand on.”

And according to Executive Director and Founder of Boyz 2 Men Development Shawna Love, that’s what this organization is all about. “Our children are our future. See, we know that’s important teaching them how to budget save spend money.”

Love says she founded the organization in 2016 because she realized young teenage boys needed guidance. “I saw a need for our boys to have mentors.”

Now, Boyz 2 Men Development has grown and offers mentoring, tutoring, and other resources to teenage boys and girls.

Many families and teens came out to celebrate including Andre Doye, Jr., whose father was one of the keynote speakers. “It’s a blessing because I’m able to see my father help other people get scholarships.”

