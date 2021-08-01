Business Break
Rain and Storm Chances on the Rise for the Work Week

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Shower and storm chances are going to climb for the rest of the weekend and the beginning of the work week. We will have a 60% coverage of storms today, and a few storms could be on the stronger side with frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and gusty winds. As rain coverage increases, high temperatures will decrease as we kick off the workweek in the upper-80s and drop to the mid-80s by midweek. We will stay in this stormier pattern through the middle of the week before we return to a mix of sun and clouds with isolated pop-up thunderstorms for the end of the week. Highs go back to the lower-90s on Friday and stay there through the weekend as we settle back into our more normal summertime pattern.

