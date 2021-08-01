VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Five people were shot in the French Quarter Sunday morning, New Orleans Police say.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon and Orleans Avenue.

NOPD says that all of the victims are adult men aged, 30, 37, 51, 26, and one of the victim’s ages is unknown.

Cell phone video captured by John Gualtieri shows hundreds of people running down Bourbon Street after shots rang out.

#BREAKING @NOPDNews says 5 people were shot during an incident at the corner of Bourbon & Orleans a little before 3 am. At least one person is detained. Investigation still ongoing. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/6ISEkaX88T — Josh Roberson (@JRobersonFOX8) August 1, 2021

One person was detained, police say.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson were on scene, but did not speak with the media.

This story will be updated.

