VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning

Five people were shot on Bourbon Street, Sunday, Aug. 1
Five people were shot on Bourbon Street, Sunday, Aug. 1(WVUE FOX 8)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Five people were shot in the French Quarter Sunday morning, New Orleans Police say.

It happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon and Orleans Avenue.

NOPD says that all of the victims are adult men aged, 30, 37, 51, 26, and one of the victim’s ages is unknown.

Cell phone video captured by John Gualtieri shows hundreds of people running down Bourbon Street after shots rang out.

One person was detained, police say.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson were on scene, but did not speak with the media.

This story will be updated.

