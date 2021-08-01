Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wet Start To The Week

WTVM News Leader 9 South Louisiana Flood Relief
WTVM News Leader 9 South Louisiana Flood Relief
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After quite the heat wave over the last several days we can finally look forward to some relatively cooler air that will move into the Valley. A stalled frontal boundary will park itself over the region and along with it some showers and storms on a rather widespread level (60-80% coverage). As a result our temperatures will be back in the upper 80s with heat indices staying at a 100 degrees or less throughout the afternoon, same can be said for Tuesday with our front still sticking around. Low temperatures may dip into the upper 60s in spots Wednesday and Thursday mornings, a nice change from last week. Late this upcoming week we start to dry out a bit with highs back to near 90 as we continue into the new month of August. Tropics are still quiet but will surely ramp up in the next few weeks, so we will enjoy the silence for now. Stay up to date with Storm Team 9 on air, online, and on social! Make this week a good one!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community reacts to payments for getting vaccinated
Community reacts to payments for getting vaccinated
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking
Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking
COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.
COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.
State of Fort Benning address vaccinations amongst soldiers
Ft. Benning to require masks to be worn by all

Latest News

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Rain and Storm Chances on the Rise for the Work Week
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Still Hot & Humid for the Weekend
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Heat Relief in Sight
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Sizzling Summer Heat to Wrap-Up July