Wet Start To The Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After quite the heat wave over the last several days we can finally look forward to some relatively cooler air that will move into the Valley. A stalled frontal boundary will park itself over the region and along with it some showers and storms on a rather widespread level (60-80% coverage). As a result our temperatures will be back in the upper 80s with heat indices staying at a 100 degrees or less throughout the afternoon, same can be said for Tuesday with our front still sticking around. Low temperatures may dip into the upper 60s in spots Wednesday and Thursday mornings, a nice change from last week. Late this upcoming week we start to dry out a bit with highs back to near 90 as we continue into the new month of August. Tropics are still quiet but will surely ramp up in the next few weeks, so we will enjoy the silence for now. Stay up to date with Storm Team 9 on air, online, and on social! Make this week a good one!

