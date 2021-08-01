Wright Street Parking Deck opens in downtown Auburn, adds 350 parking spaces

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn has opened its Wright Street Parking Deck, bringing 350 additional parking spaces to the downtown area.

The new parking deck features six levels of public parking spaces with the Baptist Student Union on a portion of the ground floor, according to city officials.

The deck, located at 140 Wright Street, can be accessed from Wright Street and pedestrian entrances are available on Wright and College Streets.

Wright Street Parking Deck (City of Auburn)

Parking in the deck will be free through Wednesday, Aug. 4. Then, parking in the deck will be $1 per hour up to $15 per 24-hour period.

City officials say, per city code, the city manager has the discretion to set day-rates for special events such as home football game days. Any changes to the $1 per hour rate will be publicized through the city’s website and social media accounts.

