Accident causing delays on I-85 NB in Opelika

I-85 NB at Exit 62 in Opelika
I-85 NB at Exit 62 in Opelika(James Giles / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A traffic accident is causing delays on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika.

Our crew found the scene at Exit 62 (Opelika/Phenix City). A tractor trailer was involved in the accident.

There are lane closures in the area as crews work to clean up the wreckage. Traffic is backed up to Exit 58 (Tiger Town) in Opelika.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates.

