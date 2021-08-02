Accident causing delays on I-85 NB in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A traffic accident is causing delays on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika.

Our crew found the scene at Exit 62 (Opelika/Phenix City). A tractor trailer was involved in the accident.

There are lane closures in the area as crews work to clean up the wreckage. Traffic is backed up to Exit 58 (Tiger Town) in Opelika.

