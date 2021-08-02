Business Break
ASU, Auburn to require masks in the fall

Alabama State University and Auburn University have both announced mask requirements.
Alabama State University and Auburn University have both announced mask requirements.(Samantha Day)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University and Auburn University have both announced mask requirements.

ASU says it will continue to require masks for employees and students during the fall 2021 semester.

According to a university release, the decision to continue requiring mask-wearing was made for employees’ and students’ safety.

“We are very excited about this fall semester,” said ASU President Quinton T. Ross Jr. “We want our students and employees to return to campus safely. This guide details how we will operate with safety in mind.”

ASU says the protocol will apply to “all who live, learn and work” on campus.

“We believe that the mask-mandatory rule has been a vital part of our success in preventing a major outbreak of COVID-19 on our campus. We do not plan to drop our guard now,” Ross said.

The university released a reopening guide for fall 2021, which documents move-in dates for students, campus resources, parking information, academic schedules and more. To view the guide, click this link.

According to the guide, the fall semester begins on Aug. 16.

Given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across our state and nation,

Auburn University says it will require everyone to wear face coverings inside university buildings, starting Tuesday. Masks are also required on university transportation, including Tiger Transit.

Auburn says it does not intend to adjust operational or instructional plans beyond this “temporary measure.”

Auburn’s mask policy applies to all students, faculty, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Face coverings do not have to be worn when alone in private offices, when eating inside campus dining facilities, in residence hall rooms with a roommate, in open air athletics venues or in the Recreation and Wellness Center.

