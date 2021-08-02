Columbus church holds shoe giveaway for Muscogee Co. students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With classes beginning in just a few days, hundreds of Muscogee County students will have brand new shoes to kick off the new school year with.

New Destiny Church in Columbus held its third “Soles for School” shoe giveaway over the weekend. Church members, along with others in the community, donated money to fund this outreach initiative.

They chose some students from Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy and Davis Elementary as an incentive for completing the summer learning program.

Pastor Quin Hardnett says they were able to give out more than 300 pairs of shoes.

