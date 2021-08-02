Columbus man missing, last seen on 3rd Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding 28-year-old Justin Wade Floyd. Police say Floyd is autistic and operates on an 8-10 year old mindset.

Authorities say Floyd was last seen Sunday around 5 p.m. at 425 3rd Avenue in Columbus. Floyd is 5′10 and weighs around 180 pounds. He has green hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, he was wearing a pink shirt with the Auburn logo on the front and “best buddies” on the back, white shorts, and dark blue Crocs. He was carrying a light green laptop bag.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Justin Wade Floyd should contact the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449 or Detective Jeff Jones at 706-225-4373.

