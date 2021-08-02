Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus man missing, last seen on 3rd Ave.

28-year-old Justin Wade Floyd
28-year-old Justin Wade Floyd(Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding 28-year-old Justin Wade Floyd. Police say Floyd is autistic and operates on an 8-10 year old mindset.

Authorities say Floyd was last seen Sunday around 5 p.m. at 425 3rd Avenue in Columbus. Floyd is 5′10 and weighs around 180 pounds. He has green hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, he was wearing a pink shirt with the Auburn logo on the front and “best buddies” on the back, white shorts, and dark blue Crocs. He was carrying a light green laptop bag.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Justin Wade Floyd should contact the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449 or Detective Jeff Jones at 706-225-4373.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community reacts to payments for getting vaccinated
Community reacts to payments for getting vaccinated
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
Columbus police searching for missing 53-year-old woman, last seen July 10
Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking
Columbus man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gun trafficking
COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.
COVID-19 cases rising among children in Muscogee Co.
State of Fort Benning address vaccinations amongst soldiers
Ft. Benning to require masks to be worn by all

Latest News

GPDH data shows COVID cases rising among children
FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
Wright Street Parking Deck
Wright Street Parking Deck opens in downtown Auburn, adds 350 parking spaces
Atlanta hosted the Olympics in 1996
Atlanta games’ memorabilia rich in nostalgia, if not value