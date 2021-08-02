Business Break
Columbus police chief talks National Night Out

By Leonard Hall
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After being put on hold last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, National Night Out is back this year across the nation and right here in Columbus.

The annual event gives police officers and the community a chance to connect. Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined our Rosyln Giles on News Leader 9 at 5:30 Monday evening to talk about
the importance of National Night Out and the impact it can have on your community.

The chief said Columbus police officers, Muscogee County sheriff deputies, Fort Benning military police, and others will be going out to various neighborhoods across the city to interact and develop partnerships with the community.

Chief Blackmon also discussed combating crime in the Fountain City and reducing conflict before it leads to violence.

National Night Out is Tuesday, August 3. Police officials will visit 20 neighborhoods in Columbus beginning at 6 p.m.

