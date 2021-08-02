Columbus police searching for missing woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding 40-year-old Sharla Henry.

Henry was last seen in the 1200 block of 10th Street on Sunday, August 1 at 12:29 a.m. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a pink and white dress and black Nike slides.

Henry is 5′4 and weighs around 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Sharla Henry’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

