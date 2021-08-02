Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Fort Benning to honor lynched soldier 80 years later

Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) discusses the new memorial at Fort Benning that will honor the life...
Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.) discusses the new memorial at Fort Benning that will honor the life of lynched soldier, Pvt. Felix Hall, 80 years later.
By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Army will hold a memorial service at Fort Benning to honor the life of a lynched soldier, Pvt. Felix Hall, more than 80 years after he was murdered.

Hall, an Alabama native, was 18 years old when he left home to join the U.S. military and prepare for service in the WWII era. While preparing to fight in the Pacific, as part of an all-Black regiment, Hall was abducted, bound and lynched in the woods of the base.

Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.), a Black lawmaker and a U.S. Army veteran himself, plans to attend Tuesday’s service in Georgia, which is located in his district. Bishop and his staffers have been heavily involved in trying to recognize and bring justice to Hall’s life.

Tuesday’s event comes as leaders continue discussing issues involving racial justice and equality. President Joe Biden elevated retired four-star General Lloyd Austin to serve as the first Black Secretary of Defense in U.S. history. Under their leadership, there’s a renewed emphasis on increasing diversity and representation in the Armed Forces.

“If in fact we identify the mistakes, the ills, the faults of the past, it helps us as we strive to create a more perfect union,” said Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-Ga.).

Fort Benning is also among the military bases around the country named after a Confederate figure, which Congress has directed the Department of Defense to rename such posts by 2024.

Bishop talks about how he feels the U.S. military and the nation are confronting racial justice, equality, and other important issues in the clip below:

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of 40-year-old Sharla Henry says she has been located safely.
Family: Missing Columbus woman located safely
28-year-old Justin Wade Floyd
Police: Missing Columbus man found safe
FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
Georgia generic image
Gov. Kemp announces Emergency Relief Fund applications
CDC data shows that vaccinated individuals can still contract the Delta variant and spread the...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant

Latest News

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, center, speaks with Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., left, while Sen. John...
$1 trillion infrastructure bill heads for Senate debate
FILE - Comedian Kathy Griffin arrives at the 2018 GQ's Men of the Year Celebration in Beverly...
Kathy Griffin says she is undergoing surgery for lung cancer
Two obstetricians’ groups are recommending COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women.
Obstetrician groups recommend COVID vaccine during pregnancy
Two leading organizations that represent OB-GYNs are now calling for anyone who's pregnant to...
Pregnant women and the COVID vaccine