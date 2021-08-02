Inaugural classes start next week at Mercer Univ. School of Medicine in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Classes for the first Mercer University School of Medicine in Columbus will start next week. They’ll be in a temporary location while construction on the new uptown campus is being completed.

During a tour of the site, Dr. Maurice Solis explained that the school will offer cutting edge teaching methods and technology.

While Chris Stone, construction project manager, is pleased with how appealing the campus will look, Solis says the school is for Georgia students who want to serve rural Georgians.

“We only take Georgia students and we actually favor those students who come from rural zip codes. because we think that students from those areas are much more likely to go to places like that after training,” said Dr. Maurice Solis, Mercer University School of Medicine dean.

“It’s just a nice building that kind of bridges that gap coming over that Second Avenue bridge coming into Bibb City,” said Chris Stone, construction project manager.

Qualified graduates of Columbus State are guaranteed admission. Scholarship money is available for students who are willing to commit to practicing in rural Georgia.

The school will open with 30 students in January and eventually enroll a maximum of 60 students.

