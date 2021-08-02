Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working.
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working.(CNN Newsource)
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has implemented a statewide indoor mask mandate to combat the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant of the virus.

Gov. Edwards made the declaration during a news conference Monday, Aug. 2.

The new mask mandate is set to expire on Sept. 1, 2021, but could be extended if needed, the governor said.

WAFB reported that while the order technically takes effect Wednesday, Aug. 4, the governor urged all Louisiana residents to start wearing masks indoors immediately.

The indoor mask mandate applies to anyone age five or older in all public places in the state, including K-12 schools, regardless of whether people have the COVID-19 vaccine or not. The governor made the announcement surrounded by health care leaders from several different parts of the state.

“This is obviously not something I wanted to do,” Edwards said. “But Louisiana is not in the place where we want it to be or need it to be.”

His declaration comes on the heels of 11,109 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Health also reported 27 new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The agency says 90 percent of all COVID-19 cases documented in the state between July 15 and July 21, 2021, were among those who were not vaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated.

There are currently 1,984 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Louisiana, including 213 on ventilators, the state reported Monday, August 2.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of 40-year-old Sharla Henry says she has been located safely.
Family: Missing Columbus woman located safely
FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
28-year-old Justin Wade Floyd
Police: Missing Columbus man found safe
Local donut shop reopens in Columbus after remodel
Local donut shop opens in Columbus after remodel
CDC data show vaccinated individuals can still contract the delta variant and spread the virus...
CDC confirms leaked data about delta variant

Latest News

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
US hits 70% vaccination rate -- a month late, amid a surge
Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Saban’s new deal worth at least $84.8 million over 8 years to coach Alabama football
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19
Governor announces $120M AUBix data center coming to Auburn
Governor Kay Ivey announces $120M AUBix data center coming to Auburn